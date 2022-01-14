Iana Dixon is proud to introduce Iana Dixon SEO Services ultimate competitors’ keyword research
SEO is a complicated and constantly changing game. These challenges are the reason why I adore it. SEO makes me never stop learning and practicing, learning and practicing.”CALIFORNIA, SAN DIEGO, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iana Dixon SEO Services offers the following services: Competitor Research and Analysis and Advanced Keyword Research. SEO services will be exclusively provided on the official website ianadixon.com.
Iana Dixon is a SEMrush certified SEO expert. Her certified fields of expertise are Competitive Analysis and Keyword Research, On-Page and Technical SEO, Content Writing, and SEMrush for Digital Agencies.
Iana Dixon, the founder and owner of Iana Dixon SEO Services created these services specifically for online handmade and small businesses. These services are for WordPress, Wix, Shopify, and Woocommerce only. Iana Dixon herself will provide each research. The "Competitor Research and Keyword Research" services will be available on January 18, 2022.
Being a part of the handmade community, Iana decided to share her knowledge and expertise with fellow hand makers and other online small businesses struggling with SEO.
Being a certified SEO expert, Iana Dixon knows that it is not easy to understand how SEO works and adequately optimize a website. That's why every client will receive a unique Action Plan that will help implement received information.
Competitors' Research, Analysis, and Keyword Research will be handpicked by a certified professional with as low competition as possible.
When providing SEO services, Iana Dixon uses experience, knowledge, skills, and ultimate premium tools such as SEMrush, RankingGap, LSIGraph, etc.
Iana Dixon is known for helping small and handmade businesses to achieve their SEO goals. She is excited to welcome her fans to the brand new website and services they've been requesting.
Competitor Research and Analysis and Advanced Keyword Research Services range from $120 to $300 per project. SEO Services are introduced in three types of packages: Basic, Pro, and Premium.
Each package includes the following services:
• competitors research and analysis plus full excel report of keywords that they are ranked for;
• excel report with keywords based on a topic theme;
• detailed and comprehensive Action Plan on how to apply keywords and what are your next steps;
• ideas for blog posts and more.
For more information about Competitor Research and Analysis and Advanced Keyword Research Services or an interview with Iana Dixon, please write to vip@ianadixon.com.
Iana Dixon started planning to create her SEO services after facing a genuine problem. How to help online small and handmade businesses with SEO if they are tight on budget and cannot hire a fancy and expensive SEO agency? She decided to share her SEO knowledge and success with others. She is the designer and owner of the Iana Dixon Handmade Jewelry business at ianadixonjewelry.com that she built, and SEO Optimized herself. It is ranking, bringing traffic and sales. Also, Iana successfully helped many small business owners SEO optimize their websites. It is Tested. Proven. It works!
Iana is confident that she and her team have more than enough SEO knowledge and skills to provide Competitor Research and Analysis and Advanced Keyword Research Services for WordPress, Wix, Shopify, and Woocommerce owners. She knows what strategies and tactics to use to reach customers' goals.
