LED Driver Market to Reach $79.33 Billion by 2030 as Surge in Adoption of Energy-Efficient Lighting

LED driver Market report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published latest report, titled, “LED Driver Market by Luminaire Type (Decorative Lamps, Reflectors, Type A Lamp and Others) Supply Type (Constant Current and Constant Voltage) Component (Driver IC, Discrete Components, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to a report, the global LED driver industry size was valued at $7,400.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $79,333.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.2% from 2021 to 2030. The Type A Lamps accounted highest market share than other luminaire type in 2020 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

The LED driver market holds a substantial scope for growth on a global scale. Its contribution to the market is anticipated to increase significantly within the span of the forecasted period. Recent discoveries and innovations have created vast opportunities for numerous players to step in the LED driver market.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 279+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5898

Segmental Outlook

The global LED driver Market share is segmented depending on product type, application, end user, key players and region.

Segmental analysis is offered (real time and forecast) in both quantitative and qualitative terms. This helps the clients to identify the most lucrative segment to consider for their further investments, based on the comprehensive backend analysis about the segmental performance, in addition to brief understanding of the operating companies and their development activities with respect to the LED driver Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has had an enormous impact on the lives of people and the overall community. The report provides a brief overview of evolution of the coronavirus. In addition, it includes a micro- and macro-economic impact analysis. The report further showcases the market size and share depending on the impact of the COVID-19. Furthermore, reduction in the count of COVID-affected patients in the coming days with safety majors taken by governments and availability of vaccines are expected to gradually lower the impact of COVID-19 on the global LED driver Market. Additionally, the report highlights the key strategies adopted by players during the global health crisis. Hence, the report provides an overview of pre- as well as post-COVID-19 impact analyses.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the LED driver Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5898?reqfor=covid

Market Opportunities

LED driver Market players is witnessing remunerative opportunities for expansion in the near future.

Regional Outlook

The LED driver Market trends is analyzed across four key regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key countries contributing toward the growth of the market include:

• North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe: Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA: Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA

Competitive Scenario

The major players profiled in the LED driver Market report include Texas Instruments, Osram GmbH, Maxim Integrated, Atmel Corporation, General Electric Company, ROHM Semiconductors, Macroblock Inc., ON Semiconductor, Cree, Inc., and AC Electronics.

The report profiles the top players operating across the globe along with market share analysis, and an outlook on top player positioning. In addition, the study focuses on the developmental strategies such as product launch, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the key players to maintain a competitive edge in the market space.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5898

Report Coverage

• Historic Data considered: 2016 to 2021

• Growth Projections: 2022 to 2030

• Major Segments Covering product type, provider, application, end user

• Market Dynamics and LED driver Market Trends

• Competitive Landscape Reporting

Research Methodology

AMR offers its clients with comprehensive research and analysis based on a wide variety of factual inputs that majorly include interviews with professionals in the industry, regional intelligence, and reliable statistics obtained from multiple resources. The in-house industry experts play an important role in designing analytic tools and models, tailored to the requirements of the client for a particular industry segment. These analytical tools and models distill the statistics & data and enhance the accuracy of our recommendations and advice.

Key Market Segments

By Luminaire Type

• Decorative Lamps

• Reflectors

• Type A Lamp

• Others

By Supply Type

• Constant Current

• Constant Voltage

By Component

• Driver IC

• Discrete Components

• Others

By Industry Vertical

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

