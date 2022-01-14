Renowned Ballard Chalmers Acquired by Microsoft Cloud Specialists, Transparity

The acquisition expands the team’s modern application development capabilities on the Microsoft Azure platform.

WIMBORNE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ballard Chalmers is pleased to announce it was recently acquired by Microsoft Specialists, Transparity, in early December 2021.Ballard Chalmers is one of the UK’s leading custom software development and integration companies, specialising in engineering enterprise applications on the Microsoft Platform. The company is principally dedicated to custom software development and integration for the Azure Cloud, as well as on-premises and hybrid systems. Ballard Chalmers’ technology expertise is in Microsoft .NET and Xamarin, SQL Server, and BizTalk Server, with its primary focus being on Microsoft Azure – Custom Development, Integration Services, Modern Data Warehouse, and Power Platform.In the company’s latest news, Microsoft Specialists, Transparity has acquired the reputable Ballard Chalmers in an exciting move made in early December 2021. The acquisition adds extensive additional skills to the collaborative, expert team and expands modern application development capabilities on the Microsoft Azure platform. The integration will take place gradually over time and bring numerous benefits to customers of both organisations.“With a culture of putting clients first, we are proud to be joining the Transparity team and take our organization to the next level,” says Andrew Chalmers (MD, Ballard Chalmers). “Through this move, our clients will receive significant expertise on the re-development and modernisation of legacy applications, providing them with the opportunity to migrate to optimised, cloud-native solutions on Microsoft Azure. This is the natural move for many of our clients who have already completed a ‘lift and shift’ of their legacy datacentre to Azure and now want the cost, performance, and resilience benefits associated with re-factoring their applications for the Cloud.”For more information about Ballard Chambers, please visit https://ballardchalmers.com/ About Ballard ChalmersFounded by Andrew Chalmers and Geoff Ballard, Ballard Chalmers is a medium-sized Microsoft consultancy providing custom software development on the Microsoft Azure platform. The company has focused on the modernisation of legacy business applications and developing custom integrations between multiple software platforms in the cloud.Based in the South of England with customers throughout the UK, Ballard Chalmers has been transforming businesses since 2005 and is focused on building long term-relationships with its clients.About TransparityTransparity is a pureplay Microsoft partner specialising in Microsoft 365, Azure, Managed Security, The Power Platform, and 24×7 Managed Services, with an impressive 16 gold competencies and a further 9 Advanced Specialisations. Their undeniable expertise puts them at the forefront of the latest cloud technology.Contact Information