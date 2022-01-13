New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, JAN. 13, 2022:

Game Commission Meeting Cancelled

SANTA FE –The Director of the Department of Game and Fish, in consultation with the State Game Commission, has cancelled the scheduled January 14, 2022, State Game Commission meeting in Santa Fe. The meeting was noticed under the Open Meetings Act as an in person meeting. Given the increasing covid related concerns and in order to avoid violation of the Open Meetings Act requirements, it is necessary to reschedule the meeting for a later date.

