Volofit Inks Multi-Unit Deal in Denver

The HIIT fitness brand is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The year has kicked off strong for fitness brand, Volofit. Franchisees Maxston Wrinn and Atlanta Wanting signed with the company in December, taking three new units in the Denver area.Volofit has over 30 locations in operation and pipeline and continues to strategically expand throughout the U.S. The Denver units will be the first to hit Colorado. “Max and Atlanta have an extensive background in fitness and an incredible entrepreneurial spirit that I am sure will make them very successful,” stated Jeff Kulik, Head of Strategy and Sales. “We are very excited to have them join VFam.”Wrinn and Wanting are looking forward to the next steps with the brand. “After getting to know the Volofit team and learning more about the brand, we knew this was the opportunity of a lifetime to change our lives and others through fitness,” said Wrinn and Wanting in a joint statement.Currently, Volofit locations are operational in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, Oregon and California. The Pembroke Pines unit in Florida is coming soon, with a targeted opening this summer. The opening dates for the Denver units are to be determined.According to Kulik, Volofit is a standout in the fitness industry due to its unique heritage. Designed by leading experts in the fitness industry and born from Tough Mudder, Volofit is the “only fitness boutique franchise that delivers whole-body fitness with a premium customer experience.”Volofit invites you to be part of the next evolution in fitness. “We want people to get in touch with us and learn how Volofit could be the fitness franchise that fits their ownership philosophy. This could be the first step in a new career for them, and we’d love to be a part of that,” stated Kulik.Interested individuals can visit the franchise page on the Volofit website for more information: www.volofitfranchising.com ABOUT VOLOFITVolofit is the next evolution in studio fitness, offering whole-body transformation through results producing workouts. Every HIIT group workout is designed to challenge, maximize results, and keep members coming back for more. To find a Volofit near you, visit www.volo-fit.com . To find out more about owning your own Volofit fitness studio, email Dan Henry at dan.henry@volo-fit.com.