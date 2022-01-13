EBC extends the validity of Identification Cards to March 31, 2022

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 13 - The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) is advising the public that all identification cards issued by the Commission, which are currently expired or due to expire, will now be valid until March 31, 2022.

The extension of the expiry date of identification cards is instituted in accordance with Registration Rules 31(5) and (6) of the Representation of the People Act, Chap. 2:01 and is a further extension to that which ended on December 31, 2021.

This additional extension has become necessary, largely as a result of the ongoing requirements of public health regulations and its effects on the Commission’s operations and will:

 Facilitate those persons who were unable to make an appointment to renew their expired ID cards before the December 31, 2021 extension deadline.

 Manage the number of persons visiting our offices to ensure health and safety considerations under the current Pandemic.

The EBC is mindful that there are institutions and agencies, which appear not to have been aware of the previous legally implemented extensions and have refused to accept these ID cards. The EBC reminds all persons that these ID cards are valid and should be accepted when presented by the public.

The EBC reminds the public that as of September 2021 all transactions, with the exception of the collection of ID cards, require an appointment. Appointments can be made at the EBC’s online appointment system at https://appointments.ebctt.com