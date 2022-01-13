Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,410 in the last 365 days.

EBC extends the validity of Identification Cards to March 31, 2022

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 13 - The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) is advising the public that all identification cards issued by the Commission, which are currently expired or due to expire, will now be valid until March 31, 2022.

The extension of the expiry date of identification cards is instituted in accordance with Registration Rules 31(5) and (6) of the Representation of the People Act, Chap. 2:01 and is a further extension to that which ended on December 31, 2021.

This additional extension has become necessary, largely as a result of the ongoing requirements of public health regulations and its effects on the Commission’s operations and will:

 Facilitate those persons who were unable to make an appointment to renew their expired ID cards before the December 31, 2021 extension deadline.

 Manage the number of persons visiting our offices to ensure health and safety considerations under the current Pandemic.

The EBC is mindful that there are institutions and agencies, which appear not to have been aware of the previous legally implemented extensions and have refused to accept these ID cards. The EBC reminds all persons that these ID cards are valid and should be accepted when presented by the public.

The EBC reminds the public that as of September 2021 all transactions, with the exception of the collection of ID cards, require an appointment. Appointments can be made at the EBC’s online appointment system at https://appointments.ebctt.com

You just read:

EBC extends the validity of Identification Cards to March 31, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.