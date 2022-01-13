18th Confirmed Omicron COVID-19 Case Detected

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 13 - Port of Spain, Jan 11, 2022: – The Ministry of Health advises the population that on the 11th January, 2022, one (1) additional case of the COVID-19 Omicron Variant of Concern was confirmed. Therefore, to date, Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed 18 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The case had no history of recent travel but was in contact with recently returned travellers, approximately 1 week before the onset of symptoms.

As a result of the positive COVID-19 result, the patient has been isolated and will remain in isolation until the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 Variants of Concern are met. Additionally, contacts of the positive Omicron COVID-19 case have been quarantined.

The presence of the Omicron variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies.

As of January 6, 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that the Omicron variant of Concern had been identified in 149 countries. Research has suggested that this variant is more easily spread from person to person as compared to previous variants but further information is needed on its impact on persons who contract this variant.

The Ministry of Health reminds the population of the importance of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as soon as possible.

Additionally, members of the public are reminded to follow all of the recommended personal health protective measures, even if they are fully vaccinated: