SB851 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2022-01-13

WISCONSIN, January 13 - An Act to amend 302.045 (2) (c), 302.05 (3) (a) 1., 302.113 (9g) (b) (intro.), 973.01 (3g) and 973.01 (3m); and to create 304.02 (1m) and 973.09 (3) (d) 7. of the statutes; Relating to: earned release from parole or extended supervision and discharge from probation. (FE)