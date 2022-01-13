Submit Release
SB853 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry - 2022-01-13

WISCONSIN, January 13 - An Act to amend 440.26 (3m) (d); and to create 440.26 (5m) (ae), 440.26 (7) and 440.26 (9) of the statutes; Relating to: private security persons practicing without a permit and carrying firearms. (FE)

Status: S - Insurance, Licensing and Forestry

