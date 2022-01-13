WISCONSIN, January 13 - An Act to amend 59.692 (1f) (b) 1.; and to create 59.692 (1n) (d) 7. of the statutes; Relating to: the construction of bridges in a shoreland setback area and vegetative buffer zone requirements.
Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb867
You just read:
SB867 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2022-01-13
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.