WISCONSIN, January 13 - An Act to create 115.28 (66), 118.40 (2r) (b) 2. m., 118.40 (2x) (b) 2. m. and 121.02 (1) (L) 9. of the statutes; Relating to: model curriculum for pupils in grades 5 to 12 on interacting with law enforcement and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb854
You just read:
SB854 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-01-13
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.