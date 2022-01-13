WISCONSIN, January 13 - An Act to amend 106.27 (1) (b) 1. and 115.385 (1g) (e); and to create 115.28 (28), 115.385 (1) (e), 118.35 (3m) and 118.35 (5) of the statutes; Relating to: programs for gifted and talented pupils. (FE)
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb860
You just read:
SB860 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-01-13
