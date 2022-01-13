WISCONSIN, January 13 - An Act to amend 16.51 (7), 20.410 (1) (c), 20.410 (3) (c) and 62.03 (1); and to create 60.33 (10p), 61.25 (11) and 62.09 (11) (m) of the statutes; Relating to: law enforcement investigative services and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab569
You just read:
AB569 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Petersen - 2022-01-13
