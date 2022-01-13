Submit Release
News Search

There were 943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,419 in the last 365 days.

AB741 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-13

WISCONSIN, January 13 - An Act to renumber and amend 38.24 (1); to amend 36.27 (1) (a) and 38.24 (1m) (intro.); and to create 36.05 (6r), 36.27 (1) (c), 38.24 (1) (a) and 38.24 (1p) of the statutes; Relating to: tuition and fees at University of Wisconsin System institutions and technical colleges and COVID-19 vaccination requirements. (FE)

Status: A - Colleges and Universities

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab741

You just read:

AB741 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.