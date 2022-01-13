Baker-Polito administration awards additional $13.5 million for COVID-19 vaccine equity efforts
Boston — The Baker-Polito Administration today announced $13.5 million to support community organizations working in the cities and towns hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Massachusetts Vaccine Equity Initiative to increase awareness, acceptance and access to the COVID-19 vaccine. These latest grants are part of the Administration’s investment of more than $46.5 million to address vaccine hesitancy.
With these funds, community organizations continue the work of reducing barriers to vaccine access and promoting primary vaccines and boosters for communities and populations most disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
“These trusted community-based organizations and leaders know their communities and neighborhoods best,” said Acting Department of Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “These organizations expand and amplify the efforts of our Vaccine Equity Initiative by helping address the immediate and long-term health equity needs in priority communities – needs that have been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
The $13.5 million includes:
- $10.65 million to launch the Massachusetts Community Health Workers for Resilient Communities (MA CRC) program. Ten organizations in nine priority communities have been awarded three-year grants to support community health workers in clinical care settings and support local boards of health in increasing COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
- $2.2 million has been awarded through June 2022 to extend current outreach and education funding to 45 community- and faith-based organizations, including Tribal and Indigenous People-serving organizations. These organizations will continue hosting and promoting vaccine clinics in the 20 Massachusetts communities most impacted by COVID-19. Funded organizations will also engage families and children to support pediatric vaccinations.
- $675,000 has been awarded to 9 community organizations to support a new COVID-19 vaccine equity program to support the unique needs of rural communities.
The grants are the result of three major funding awards from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the Commonwealth, building on the state’s investment to increase vaccine awareness and acceptance in communities hardest hit by COVID-19.
Award Recipients:
Massachusetts Community Health Workers for Resilient Communities (MA CRC) (CHW) $10.65M ($3.55M per year for 3 years)
- Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program
- Whittier Street Health Center
- Brockton Neighborhood Health Center
- MGH Chelsea HealthCare Center
- Cambridge Health Alliance - Everett Care Center
- Cambridge Health Alliance - Malden Care Center
- Cambridge Health Alliance - Revere Care Center
- Lowell Community Health Center
- Baystate Health and Caring Health Center
- Family Health Center of Worcester
Rural Vaccine Program $675,000 (funded organizations will receive $75,000 each)
- Berkshire Regional Planning Commission
- CHNA 9 (North Central)
- CHNA 9 (East Quabbin)
- Island Health
- Northern Berkshire Community Coalition
- North Quabbin Community Coalition
- Outer Cape Community Solutions
- Southern Berkshire Rural Health Network
- Town of Ware
Vaccine Community Access Partners (HRiA) $2,105,754 Grant size: $35,000 - $50,000 per organization
- African Community Education Program
- Asian American Civic Association
- Asian Women for Health
- Association Ministerial Evangelical de Lawrence
- Association of Islamic Charitable Project
- Autism Sprinter
- Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition (Springfield Partners for Community Action)
- Black Boston COVID Coalition
- Brockton Area Multi Services, Inc.
- Building Audacity, Inc.
- Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association of Greater Lowell, Inc.
- Catholic Social Services of Fall River, Inc.
- Centro Communitario de Trabajadores (TIPSO)
- Chelsea Black Community, Inc.
- La Colaborativa
- CHICA Project, Inc.
- Community Economic Development Center
- Disability Policy Consortium
- The Everett Haitian Community Center
- Greater Lowell Health Alliance
- GreenRoots
- Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe, Plymouth (TIPSO)
- Immigrants Assistance Center
- International Institute of New England, Inc.
- JAHAN Women and Youth Intercultural
- Massachusetts Council of Churches
- New American Association of Massachusetts
- New Life Community Empowerment Center
- New North Citizens’ Council, Inc.
- Ohketeau Cultural Center (TIPSO)
- One Holyoke CDC
- Pinnacle Partnership Corp
- Pioneer Valley Project
- Randolph Community Partnership
- Somali Parents Advocacy Center for Education (SPACE)
- Southeast Asian Coalition of Central MA
- Spanish American Center
- The Boston Project Ministries
- The Center for Hope and Healing
- The Joint Committee for Children’s Health Care
- The Latino Health Insurance Program
- The Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless
- Who’s Got Morale
- Worcester Interfaith
- YWCA Southeastern Massachusetts
###