How To Prepare For Moving In The New Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Moving is something that most people don’t look forward to. However, preparing for moving in the new year can help make it a lot easier on homeowners or tenants and their families. Here are six steps to take when planning for a move!
1. Start Packing Early to Avoid the Last Minute Rush
The earlier one starts packing, the less stress they will have in the weeks leading up to their move. Pack one room at a time and make sure to label all of the boxes clearly with what is inside so the items can be found quickly when they arrive at the new home. It is best to start packing about two weeks or more before moving, depending on how large the home is. If the house is large and has a lot of furniture and items, then packing about 2 months before the move might be in the best interest.
2. Label All Boxes Clearly
As mentioned before, it is very important to label all boxes with what is inside. This will help when unpacking in the new home. There might be some boxes that are not opened right away and could get misplaced if they are not labeled correctly. Most moving boxes come with labels already pre printed on the box itself. This will make labeling much easier, and all the homeowner will need to do is circle the label of the room that the box should be placed in.
3. Pack Heavier Items On the Bottom and Lighter Items On Top
When stacking boxes, it is best to pack heavy items on the bottom of the stack and lighter items on top. If this principle isn’t followed, there could be damages when moving or at least an increased chance for damage when unpacking in their new home. And if something does happen during transportation, then they won’t have to go far to find the item.
4. Use Bubble Wrap and Newspaper to Protect Fragile Items
Fragile items can be broken if they are not packed properly. Bubble wrap and newspaper should be used to protect fragile items such as plates, vases, glassware, etc. If these two materials aren’t accessible then it is best that clothes or old towels are used in place of them. It might take more time to pack these items, but it’s better than having them break in the moving process.
5. Make a List of Everything That Needs to be Done Before Moving
Some things that need to be done before moving include transferring the car registration, notifying utility companies of a new address, and changing the home’s mailing address. The list should also include taking care of pets beforehand by making arrangements for them if they are staying with friends or family members while the move takes place.
6. Plan Out The Route in Advance
It is best to plan out the entire move before starting it. This will help reduce stress levels and avoid any problems that could arise.
Planning out the route in advance is a great way to do this. By knowing where they are going, homeowners or tenants can map out which streets to take and how long it should take them to get there. This is especially helpful for long moves. Moving can be a stressful process, but following these tips will help make the move smoother for everyone involved.
7. Hire a Junk Removal Company to Make The Move Easier
If there is a lot of junk to take out, then hiring a junk removal company might be the best option for homeowners or tenants. Junk removal companies like Undercut Junk Removal can assist with moves by hauling away any old furniture, unwanted items, yard debris and more. To learn more about Undercut Junk Removal’s services, they can be reached at 516-317-6203 or on their website https://undercutjunkremoval.com.
Andrew Mileo
