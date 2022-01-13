Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Video Release:

Gov. Ricketts Delivers 2022 State of the State Address

Watch the Governor’s State of the State address by clicking here.

LINCOLN – On Thursday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts delivered his annual State of the State address in the George W. Norris Legislative Chamber. In the address, Gov. Ricketts overviewed his mid-biennium budget recommendation and legislative priorities to provide tax relief, strengthen public safety, and secure Nebraska’s water rights. He also set out his goals for the Legislature as it determines the use of $1.04 billion of federal funds available to Nebraska as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Additionally, he welcomed senators as they open the Second Session of the 107th Nebraska Legislature.

The full text of the Governor’s State of the State address can be found by clicking here. Video of the address can be found by clicking here.