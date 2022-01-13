Ryder Integrated Logistics & Ryder System Subject Of Class Action - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Wage & Hour Investigation

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Employees Who Feel They Have Been Victims Of Wage & Hour Violations Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

CALIFORNIA, CA, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. (Philadelphia, PA) is investigating whether nonexempt, hourly employees of Ryder Integrated Logistics and Ryder System including, but not limited to, laborers, material, cargo and warehouse handlers, forklift operators, shipping and receiving clerks, clamp operators, quality auditors, storeroom attendants, trailer inspectors, warehouse coordinators, wave and inventory clerks, warehouse sanitation associates, and other employees with similar job duties were subject to wage and hour violations during their employment.

Recently, a class action complaint was filed (2:22-cv-00267) in United States District Court, Central District of California, challenging the policies and practices of Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc. and Ryder System, Inc. for the alleged failure to permit meal breaks, pay for missed meal breaks, as well as pay minimum wage, overtime and for all hours worked.

IF YOU FEEL YOU HAVE BEEN A VICTIM OF WAGE AND HOUR VIOLATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C., MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE WAGE AND HOUR INVESTIGATION AND POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud or deception.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

Michael Yarnoff, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
+1 215-792-6676 ext. 804
info@kehoelawfirm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ryder Integrated Logistics & Ryder System Subject Of Class Action - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Wage & Hour Investigation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Yarnoff, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
+1 215-792-6676 ext. 804 info@kehoelawfirm.com
Company/Organization
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
1500 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1020
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19102
United States
+1 215-792-6676
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Ryder Integrated Logistics & Ryder System Subject Of Class Action - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Wage & Hour Investigation
Not Paid Overtime Or Minimum Wage? - Victims Of Wage And Labor Violations Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Purchasers Of John Deere Repair & Maintenance Services Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
View All Stories From This Author