Commercial Bee Supply launches new location in Hettinger

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced the initial opening of Commercial Bee Supply in Hettinger. “As the No. 1 honey producer in the nation, North Dakota is a fitting hub for beekeeping supplies and is home to many residents who rely on our state’s ability to remain a competitive leader in the honey market,“ Gov. Doug Burgum said. “Incentivizing primary sector business development such as Commercial Bee Supply in North Dakota is key to bringing jobs and new wealth to the state, as well as opportunities for current and future manufacturers across the state.” The opening of Commercial Bee Supply in Hettinger is expected to create 12 full-time jobs and bolster the beekeeping and other agriculture sectors that serve a critical role in the community and region. "We are very excited to be a part of the community in Hettinger and provide supplies to all beekeepers in the Midwest,” Commercial Bee Supply Director of Strategic Planning Blake Shook said. “Hettinger, North Dakota is strategically located in the heart of commercial beekeeping country and is an easy drive to South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, and the rest of the state. These are some of the largest honey-producing states in the country, and we look forward to being a local resource for them.” Director of the Adams County Development Corporation and Hettinger Area Chamber of Commerce Jasmin Fosheim contacted Commerce in 2021 when she became involved with the project. In response, Commerce provided a custom report that indicated the available tax incentives and financial programs. Commerce then assembled a team consisting of Adams County Development Corporation, Dacotah Bank, and Louis and Clark Development Group to bring the opportunity to fruition. “As an economic developer in a small, rural community I feel incredibly privileged to be part of such an impactful economic development project,” Director of the Adams County Development Corporation and Hettinger Area Chamber of Commerce Jasmin Fosheim said. “When we began working with Commercial Bee Supply in early 2021, we knew we needed to take advantage of every local and state incentive program we could. With the support of Commerce and other partners, we were able to navigate this exciting project that is projected to see $19.4 million in annual revenue.” Commercial Bee Supply is located at 402 Hwy 12 East in Hettinger. For more information call (701) 567-4483 or email info@commercialbeesupply.com . Additional information will soon be available at commercialbeesupply.com