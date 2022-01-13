Elections Compliance Specialist

Idaho Secretary of State

Pay Range: $19/hr + (DOE), plus full competitive state benefits Position is open immediately until filled. No relocation packages available.

DESCRIPTION Applicant will need to learn the SOS Elections and State Voter Registration systems from the ground up to fully understand the connected systems and processes that are integral to this position. As such, the successful candidate will need to be a voracious learner, and willing to fast-track from the starting line. This position is expected to take a lead in statutory compliance related matters, with consultation when needed from senior staff, the Secretary of State, and/or the Office of the Attorney General.

The Office of the Secretary of State continuously engages in new technology, cybersecurity, and updated software solutions for the Elections Division. This will allow the successful candidate to provide input that will shape the requirements for the various elections functions pertaining to compliance matters as well as learn the new system through the testing phase of development to full production.

Education Requirements: An Associate Degree in either Business, Political Science, Computer Science, or Information Technology is required. Working in elections, a political environment or computer information systems, may be considered as equivalent experience.

Work Experience:

2+ years of experience in elections, political, or public services fields.

Familiarity and comfort with general office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and web applications.

A pleasant demeanor and professional appearance are required.

A strong work ethic and drive to excel.

A high level of attention to detail.

Leadership skills and any previous leadership and/or technical training experience is a plus.

Job Description:

Assist with general voting questions by phone or email from the public.

Assist local elections officials regarding proper election procedures, voter registration system operation, and Sunshine Law reporting.

Assist in data entry of election results and preparation of the abstract for the Board of Canvassers.

Receive, review for compliance, and process lobbyist registrations.

Receive and review for compliance those filings submitted by candidates and Political Action Committees (PACs).

Assist with the development of and maintenance of current training materials for counties and candidates.

Assist in the maintenance of the Elections portion of the IDSOS and IdahoVotes.gov websites, in coordination with IDSOS IT.

Skills Required:

Must have good knowledge of office support functions including word processing; filing; composing a variety of office documents; researching, compiling and summarizing data for reports.

Experience interpreting, applying and explaining complex information such as regulations and policies; independently solving problems; performing liaison activities with various government agencies;

Ability to communicate verbally and in writing with staff, other state agencies and institutions, and the public; ability to work with individuals at all position levels, including high-ranking public officials.

Position Specific Obligations:

Work with IT Department on formatting, proofing, and updating of forms and manuals for campaign disclosure, election laws, lobbyists, and election consolidation, utilizing content developed by applicant or other elections specialists.

Development of a procedural base of knowledge, including documentation and training materials, to facilitate compliance and reporting discussions centering around the current Idaho State Voter Registration System (ISVRS), Campaign Finance Reporting System, Lobbyist Registration System, and other elections specific processes.

To act as a liaison for the Election Division to both internal and external stakeholders regarding elections compliance and reporting issues and processes. These stakeholders include IDSOS IT Dept, vendors, IDSOS Deputies, lobbyists, candidates, PACs, county elections staff and the elections team.

Coordinate statewide in person or video-based training sessions.

TO APPLY: To apply, please send your resume and a separate cover letter detailing your qualifications by email with the subject line “Elections Compliance Specialist Application” to:

Felicisimo Dizon, SOS Elections Division Manager [email protected]

Hiring is done without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, or disability status.