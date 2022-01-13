Electro Scan Recognized for 2022 Leak Detection Solution of the Year in IoT Breakthrough Awards Program
Electro Scan's holistic approach offers a single source of truth and visibility into drinking water and sewer pipeline integrity and water tightness certification.
Electro Scan's award-winning solutions less less accurate and subjective legacy acoustic and camera-based techniques.
Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products
Electro Scan is solving the connected future of utilities for water delivery & conveyance by replacing less accurate ways to assess pipelines that gave incomplete, incorrect, or inconclusive data.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today announced that Electro Scan’s pipeline assessment solution has been selected as winner of the 2022 “Leak Detection Solution of the Year" award in its 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.
— Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.
Electro Scan's machine-intelligent tethered-based pipeline assessment technology and Amazon Web Services cloud-based platform was purpose built to help water utilities to overcome the drawbacks of listening for leaks and to identify lead service lines for replacement, collecting actionable data to pinpoint repairs and rehabilitation.
The company’s application of low voltage high frequency electric current to locate and measure defects in pressurized and gravity pipes, without service disruptions, represents a next generation solution to combat the challenges of climate change, help prevent sewer backups, and identify harmful lead service pipes that must be replaced to protect drinking water supplies.
The company's holistic approach offers a single source of truth and visibility into drinking water and sewer pipeline integrity and water tightness certification.
Globally serving water utilities, breakthrough features include:
• Precision-based leak location, within 1cm of defect location.
• Measurement of leak severities in either Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.
• Ability to assess residential and commercial service lines to determine lead pipe locations and condition.
• Rapid deployment for any sized pipe diameter, pipe material, and age, whether a pressurized or gravity pipe.
As water utilities of all sizes strive towards a smart digital environment and connected future, they must replace less accurate & subjective ways to assess the criticality of their infrastructure that often gave incomplete, incorrect, or inconclusive results. Electro Scan has risen to prominence over the last 3 years by addressing this challenge and on-boarding a fast-growing list customers, including some of the world’s most valuable providers of drinking water and wastewater treatment.
“Electro Scan is solving the important problem of climate change and data management complexity with their all-in-one platform to optimize connected homes and use cases,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Congratulations to Electro Scan for winning our ‘Leak Detection Solution of the Year’ award that breaks through the crowded IoT market to improve the safety, security and reliability of any connected vehicle,” added Johnson.
The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.
About Electro Scan
Electro Scan Inc., is a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment products and services for the water & wastewater pipeline market, developing proprietary pipe condition assessment equipment and delivering field services, and cloud-based applications that automatically locate, measure, and report leaks typically not found by legacy inspection methods. Entirely self-funded, the company is a leading provider of CleanTech solutions providing needed Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) asset stewardship.
About IoT Breakthrough
Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.
Janine Mullinix
Electro Scan Inc.
+1 916-779-0660
info@electroscan.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn