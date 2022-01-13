Submit Release
New Voices Welcomed to the State Board

The State Board of Education (SBE) welcomes new members Dr. Angela Griffin, Brooke Brown, and Dr. Dana Riley Black. Dr. Susana Reyes was reappointed, and Ryan Brault was re-elected—both to fulfill additional terms.

The Washington State Board of Education will host three new voices beginning this year. Dr. Angela Griffin (Seattle) was elected last month by members of the Washington State School Directors’ Association. Brooke Brown (Tacoma) was recommended by the Washington Education Association (educators state-wide) and appointed by Governor J. Inslee. Dr. Dana Riley Black (Seattle) was also appointed by the Governor.

“We are thankful for these appointments. We have three very intelligent and experienced women joining our table. We are excited to hear their insight and diversity of experiences,” said State Board Chair, Bill Kallappa II. “Thankfully Dr. Reyes will continue to give us her hands-on, in-school perspective, and Ryan Brault will continue sharing his dedication and Eastern Washington view with the Board.”

Board Chair Kallappa is scheduled to swear-in new Board members at 11:00 a.m. on January 19 (virtually on Zoom). Full media release.

