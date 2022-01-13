Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,353 in the last 365 days.

Samurai Saga - NFT Collection Announces All Holders Will Receive A 3D Version of Their NFT To Use In The Collection’s Full Open World Game

/EIN News/ -- Samurai Saga

Los Angeles, California, United States, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a sold out mint, the NFT collection announces you will be able to use your Samurai NFT in their Open World game.

 Samurai Saga holders should be thrilled as they look forward to playing a “The Witcher” type open world game where they can hang with their friends and fight monsters with their favorite NFT character they hold. With a trailer live on their website, the game is extremely close to coming to fruition with holders expected to be able to play a demo version of the game in February. 

Along with a fully-functional game with world-class graphics, collectors should also consider the NFT collection for the following reasons:
1. The profits from the fully sold out mint will be invested directly into the project to ensure it has longevity and rewards collectors for holding on to their Samurai NFT.
2. Every Samurai Holder will be airdropped a 3D version of their Samurai to use in the Game and once the game opens, Samurai owners-good or evil-will be the first to enter the field, giving them the advantage when earning the weapons, avatars, and tools essential for victory in the game. 

Samurai Saga not only has a game coming, but plenty of other features on the roadmap to keep collectors engaged in the project. For example, holders will be able to stake their Samurai to earn passive income just like a savings account. The team also plans many giveaways and other marketing efforts in order to build upon the current community which has grown to over 150,000 people in their discord. But, the main focus will be on developing an open-world game for collectors to use their Samurai in and fight “Baddies” the Villains in the game that will also be released as NFTs.

Samurai Saga NFTs are now available for aftermarket purchase on Opensea. 

Links 
https://www.samuraisaga.com/#roadmap
https://discord.gg/samuraisaga
https://instagram.com/thesamuraisaga
https://opensea.io/collection/samuraisaga

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/samurai-saga---nft-collection-announces-all-holders-will-receive-a-3d-version-of-their-nft-to-use-in-the-collection-s-full-open-world-game.html


Media Company: MetaLab
Media Name: Brian
Media Phone:323 222 2222
Media Email: brian_metalab.media@customers.prdistribution.org
Media URL: https://www.metalab.media/

Primary Logo

You just read:

Samurai Saga - NFT Collection Announces All Holders Will Receive A 3D Version of Their NFT To Use In The Collection’s Full Open World Game

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.