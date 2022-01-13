All My Life Bridal Announces Grand Opening Event January 29
Located at Lanham’s artful ROLLUP Warespace, the bridal boutique will cater to the individual needs of diverse brides.
We would like our brides to absolutely love their wedding dress! We want each bride to have a feeling of excitement, joy and accomplishment.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All My Life Bridal – a new minority-owned bridal boutique catering to women of all shapes and shades, will open its doors to the DC-MD-VA area with a special grand opening event on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Lanham, MD. AMLB is located in Lanham’s trendy ROLLUP Warehouses — a full-service flex facility with amenities to support creative small businesses and high-energy entrepreneurs in a chic and sustainable way. The unique space is designed to help reduce overhead costs, a savings AMLB passes along to its customers. Attendees will be given the opportunity to preview exclusive pieces and shop the dress of their dreams.
— Deborah Heard
Founded by Maryland native, Deborah Heard, whose inspiration to start the business came from her own struggles as a bride looking for the perfect dress for her style and budget. The CEO and Founder partners with her daughter, Jannique Heard, a celebrity stylist who is vastly experienced in the fashion industry and doubles as the Creative Director of AMLB. With 12 years of professional experience, Jannique is positioned to share the latest trends and bring life to all creative work at AMLB. Together, the mother-daughter duo will work hand in hand to give women an opportunity to experience elegance, style and affordability on their special day.
“We want all of our brides to feel special,” said Heard, Founder of AMLB. “Our team of talented bridal stylists bring a sense of enthusiasm and care to every bridal appointment. We would like our brides to absolutely love their wedding dress! We want each bride to have a feeling of excitement, joy and accomplishment.”
As one of only a few salons in the area that focuses on the unique needs of a diverse group of brides, the boutique plans to be a platform for more than familiar brands. AMLB will also house up and coming bridal design brands as well as minority bridal designers including “Making the Cut” Season 2 winner, Andrea Pitter, a New York-based Jamaican American fashion designer and the founder of Pantora Bridal which is widely known for its inclusive linings, illusion mesh and silhouettes that compliment women of color; achieved through the creation of Forgotten Skin Tone (FST).
AMLB’s showroom is by appointment only, allowing each bride the personal one-on-one attention that they deserve. The boutique will offer gowns for order up to size 30, with sample sizes available in their showroom up to size 30. In addition to bespoke bridal pieces for the woman that likes to stand out, they will also carry high-end shoes, special occasion gowns, and accessories including headpieces and jewelry to complete each bride’s vision.
Like most industries, the wedding industry has had its ups and downs during the pandemic, but Heard had no hesitations about the timing for her new boutique. “It was important for me to launch All My Life Bridal during the pandemic to remind myself and others that no matter what adversities the world is faced with; Love always wins,” she explained.
The public is invited to tour the showroom and meet the Owner and AMLB team at 9701 Philadelphia Court, Suite G Warehouse B Lanham, Maryland 20706 on January 29th between 3 pm-6 pm EST. Interested attendees can RSVP via – AMLB Grand Opening.
For more information on the grand opening and general inquiries on AMLB, please visit www.allmylifebridal.com.
About All My Life Bridal
All My Life Bridal is a unique full-service bridal boutique, conveniently located at 9701 Philadelphia Ct. Lanham, Maryland. They offer a wide variety of beautifully crafted bridal gowns that will accentuate and flatter all figures, with styles from the ornate and trendy to the conservative and traditional. Their mission is to provide all brides with a personalized and professional shopping experience that focuses on the essence of “YOU.” The team of talented bridal stylists bring a sense of enthusiasm and care to every bridal appointment. For more information, visit www.allmylifebridal.com.
