Hammock Coast Golf Courses Earn National Accolades From GolfWeek, GolfPass
Two of the game’s most respected media outlets have added to the area’s accolades, bestowing honors on a trio of area coursesPAWLEYS ISLAND, SC, US, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Carolina’s Hammock Coast™ has long been regarded as one of America’s premier golf destinations, and two of the game’s most respected media outlets have added to the area’s accolades, bestowing honors on a trio of area courses.
“Golfweek’s Best 2022: Top 200 Resort Golf Courses in the U.S.” ranked Caledonia Golf & Fish Club and True Blue Golf Club among the nation’s most desirable layouts. Legendary architect Mike Strantz’s first solo design, Caledonia was 45th on the prestigious list, ranking ahead of courses that have hosted major championships and PGA Tour events.
True Blue, Caledonia’s sister course and also a Strantz design, was No. 77, adding to the ever-popular layout’s list of top 100 honors.
Caledonia is renowned for the unforgettable combination of Strantz’s architectural genius and the area’s Lowcountry beauty. The course plays along the waters of the Waccamaw Neck and through sprawling live oak trees draped in Spanish moss, a combination that attracts players from across the nation.
True Blue is the Hammock Coast’s boldest design, featuring expansive fairways, greens and waste bunkers. The waste bunkers provide a rugged look that players love. Home to five par 5s and five par 3s, True Blue is unconventional in all the best ways and a delight to play.
GolfPass, the travel portal for Golf Channel, released its “Golfers’ Choice 2022: Best golf courses in South Carolina” rankings, a list compiled based on ratings submitted by the website’s community members throughout the year.
Not surprisingly, a trio of Hammock Coast courses were ranked among the Palmetto State’s top 25 layouts. Sixth-ranked Caledonia led the way, followed by No. 11 Heritage Club and No. 22 True Blue.
A Dan Maples design, Heritage plays through majestic live oak trees and is home to the area’s most undulating greens complexes, delighting players.
While Caledonia, True Blue and Heritage are among the Hammock Coast’s most prominent layouts, they are hardly alone in delivering an award-winning experience. Pawleys Plantation, a Jack Nicklaus design that plays along a tidal marsh, Tradition Club and Willbrook Plantation help form the heart of the Waccamaw Golf Trail, a collection of courses that offer stay-and-play packages along the Hammock Coast.
Pawleys Island, home to nine of the Hammock Coast’s 13 courses, is at the heart of the local golf scene, luring players with the promise of standout designs, stunning natural beauty, and casual charm.
In addition to outstanding golf, players enjoy Hammock Coast accommodations that include oceanfront homes, full-service resorts, golf course condos, and traditional hotel rooms, enhancing the fun of a trip.
About South Carolina’s Hammock Coast
Georgetown County’s casual charm and Southern hospitality earned it the nickname Hammock Coast. Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing of waves on the county’s famed beaches. With six communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – comprising the pristine coastal area between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, visitors can experience South Carolina’s Hammock Coast like never before.
