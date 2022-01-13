Maltodextrin Market Is Booming Worldwide | Ingredion Inc., Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd., Grain Processing Corp

Maltodextrin Market develops a promising growth outlook for its participants on account of rising demand from the pharmaceutical and F&B industry

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maltodextrin Market develops a promising growth outlook for its participants on account of rising demand from the pharmaceutical and F&B industry , Maltodextrin is a white hygroscopic polymeric carbohydrate that is commonly used as a texture and mouthfeel enhancer in food and beverage products.

The global market value of packaged foods is expected to rise from US$ 793.3 billion in 2015 to US$ 872.7 billion by 2020, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Overview

Maltodextrin (also known as maltotriacin) is a common product found in several kinds of foods. It is used as a thickener and bulking agent for making bread, crackers, cookies, sauces, instant mashed potatoes, sauces, and oatmeal. It is also used as a sports drink mix for those who are looking for an energy boost and glucose alternative. The sweetness of maltodextrin comes from the amniotic fluid that the bacteria in the stomach break down food. This amniotic fluid contains a low concentration of lactose and contains carbohydrates which are broken down to simple sugars.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global maltodextrin market include Ingredion Inc., Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd., Grain Processing Corp, BASF SA, Cargill Inc., Nowamyl SA, Tereos SA, Henan Feitian Agricultural Development, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Drivers

Growing application of maltodextrin in the form of emulsifiers, thickening agents, and sweeteners across food and beverage (F&B) industry combined with its wider acceptance in the pharmaceutical industry in tablet-making is expected to augment growth of the maltodextrin market throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising demand from the sports and cosmetic & personal care industry owing to their health-based properties is expected to boost growth of the maltodextrin market during the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a big enough gap between vendors and suppliers to pull down the progress in the global maltodextrin market. The food and beverage (F&B) industry and sports nutrition segment received a major blow from the crisis-led restrictions. On the other hand, the pharmaceutical industry had witnessed a complete reverse scenario.

Key Takeaways

The maltodextrin market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for sports nutrition and expanding pharmaceutical industry. For instance, in March 2021, the Finance Ministry of India allotted a budget of US$ 2.7 billion for sports nutrition in local athletes.

On the geographical front, the North American region is at the pole position in the global maltodextrin market on the heels of growing demand for energy drinks in sports activities.

In the runner-up spot, Asia Pacific is another region of interest for the global maltodextrin market on account of a flourishing F&B industry and availability of low-cost maltodextrin.

