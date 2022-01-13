Clean Quality Air - Offering Air Duct Cleaning Port St Lucie To Mitigate Potential Exposure To Air-borne Pathogens
Health and HVAC Experts have supported air duct cleaning services by focusing on the significance of breathing clean air.PORT ST. LUCIE, SOUTH FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of HVAC experts and healthcare professionals raised concern on poor indoor air quality that Floridians and most Americans are inhaling. In this discussion, they call the Centre for Disease Control and a non-profit organization accountable for setting standards for ventilation manufacturing all across the United States.
Existing methods, such as upgrading the ventilation system, or improving the indoor air quality, have proven expensive and effective as Influenza and COVID outbreaks continue throughout the United States.
The committee has praised the approach of Air duct and dryer vent cleaning companies and demanded a collaboration with HVAC manufacturers to build high-quality ventilation that keeps the indoor air fresh and breathable for longer. As we know, COVID and most viruses, mainly airborne, can quickly spread through the air in microscopic aerosolized particles; they have chances to be pulled by the HVAC system and pushed into the room. It will boost the infection rate; this is important to be addressed effectively.
As of now, there is just one solution that seems to address the issue of poor indoor air quality. Clean Quality Air - an Air Duct and Dryer Vent cleaning company in Florida recently announced the expansion of its services to all major areas in South Florida. It claims that regular air duct cleaning has reduced the chances of Covid-19 transmission via ventilation by 56%. Apart from this, it will ensure that other airborne pathogens and viruses are not coming in contact with your indoor air.
It is widely known that air duct cleaning and dryer vent cleaning companies often get unregulated by the state government and agencies. This negligence leads to having no barrier to entry into this industry, allowing anyone to come and offer air duct cleaning services. What's more than necessary is that people with criminal backgrounds often join the industry due to such loopholes and scam customers on their hard-earned money.
While air duct cleaning companies are essential and play a significant role, it makes sense to have a set of standards to regulate the industry.
