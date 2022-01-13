Submit Release
Hydrazine Hydrate Market to Gains Impetus from Niche Applications as Additives in Polymer and Aerospace Industries

Hydrazine Hydrate Market

Hydrazine Hydrate Market

Hydrazine Hydrate Demand in Pharmaceuticals Sector Offsets Sluggishness: Study

JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrazine hydrate manufacturers are largely concerned with bolstering production capacities, largely owing to the recent rise in the demand for polymer-based products.

The hydrazine hydrate market is expected to reflect healthy growth of nearly 5% CAGR for the period between 2020 and 2030, surpassing a value of US$ 420 million. The coronavirus outbreak is projected to moderately affect hydrazine hydrate market players, owing to the restrictions on activities in the manufacturing and chemical sectors, and reduced short-term demand for blowing and polymerization agents during the crisis. Applications in the pharma sector are likely to aid a faster recovery in the near future.

“Steadily rising demand for polymer-based products automotive, electronics, and retail, is creating a favorable environment for the hydrazine hydrate industry. The polymer & blowing agents segment is expected to gain faster growth during the assessment period,” states the FMI study.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12720

Hydrazine Hydrates Market – Key Takeaways

Blowing agent applications of hydrazine hydrate account for major market share, owing to extensive global production of polyolefin, polystyrene, and polyurethane foam.

Agrochemical production use will provide significant impetus to hydrazine hydrate industry, driven by demand from Asian and North American agrarian sectors.

East Asia is a major market for hydrazine hydrate, supported by the presence of global market leaders of the industry in China and Japan.

Hydrazine Hydrates Market – Driving Factors

Bioactive derivatives of hydrazine hydrate are gaining growing roles in drug development applications, which will provide profitable opportunities for manufacturers for the foreseeable future.

Favorable policies by governments towards solutions for food security, and agrochemicals will aid market growth in the long term.

Hydrazine Hydrates Market – Leading Constraints

Health and environmental concerns associated with the toxicity of hydrazine hydrate is a major obstacle limiting adoption.

Strict regulations associated with the purchase, handling, storage, and use of the chemical is hindering market growth.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12720

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has hurt production activities in the blowing and polymerization agent sector on a global scale. Lockdown restrictions in terms of international trade, and the resultant disruptions to supply chains are key short-term concerns for players in the hydrazine hydrate market. Also, uncertainty over the duration of the pandemic and reduced consumer spending are negatively affecting the market.

On the other hand, manufacturers are likely to leverage opportunities in pharmaceutical and water treatment applications that are likely to remain largely unaffected by the outbreak, as demand for drinking water and drug intermediates remains strong, minimizing losses and aiding a faster recovery for the market in the near future.

Competition Landscape

Market leaders operating in the hydrazine hydrate industry are Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co. Ltd., Otsuka-MGC Chemical Company Inc., Japan FineChem Company Inc., Yibin Tianyuan Group Co. Ltd., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc., LANXESS, Tangshan Chenhong Industrial Co. Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., and Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd, among others.

Top participants of the hydrazine hydrate market are pushing for expansion of production capacities in addition to investing in research to improve on production processes in the sector for long term industry prospects.

For instance, Lanxess AG is unveiled strategic marketing and production of hydrazine hydrate for steam and water circuit applications in terms of corrosion protection attributes. Further, the Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. has partnered with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology for the development of a cost-effective, large-scale, production process for hydrazine hydrate involving a catalyst free hydrolysis process for ketazine for the production of a hydrazine hydrate aqueous solution. Also, Arkema invested 10 million euros for its hydrazine hydrate production plant in Lannemezan.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12720

More on the Report

FMI provides in-depth insights on the hydrazine hydrate market. The market is segmented in terms of application (water treatment, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, polymer & blowing agent, and others) in six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Table Of Content

Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Manufacturing Process Overview

Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

Key Success Factors
4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Pricing Mechanism

4.3. Product Diversification

4.4. Sales and Distribution Strategies

Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030
5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2015-2019

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2020-2030

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market - Pricing Analysis
6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product End Use

6.2. Pricing Break-up

Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2019

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2020-2030

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hydrazine-hydrate-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/hydrazine-hydrate-market

ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 90966 84197
