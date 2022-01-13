Radar Beacon Market Analysis 2022 : Global Giants – Saab AB, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

A radar beacon is a radio transmitter and receiver associated with a navigational mark. Let's take a closer look at what a radar beacon is and how it can be used. To start, it's a device that signals the presence of a ship or other object. It can be used as a warning for other ships or aircraft. A radar beacon sends out pulse codes in order to inform other aircraft or ships of their presence. When interrogated, a radar will display this pulse code on its PPI (Perimeter Information) display. This code allows the pilot or aircraft to determine the identity of the target. The system can also be used for airport traffic control. As a result, radar beacons are becoming an essential part of modern air travel.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Northrop Grumman Corporation

· Lockheed Martin Corporation

· Saab AB

· Collins Aerospace

· Thales Group

· Honeywell International Inc.

· L3Harris Technologies Inc.

· Dassault Aviation

· BAE Systems

· General Dynamics Corporation.

Drivers & Trends

Increasing passenger volume commuting through airways is expected to drive growth of the global radar beacon market during the forecast period. Growing urbanization and investment in airports has increased passenger volume traveling through airways globally. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in 2018, around 4.3 billion passengers were carried on scheduled service, increasing by 6.4% from 2017. A radar beacon is typically used to detect and identify radar targets at fixed locations. Moreover, they are also used to identify the position of ships and aircraft by sending radar signal.

Segmentation of the Radar Beacon Market

The radar beacon market is segmented on the basis of product type, component type, application, and region.

On the basis of product type, the radar beacon market is segmented into:

· Portable

· Ship borne

· Airborne

On the basis of component type, the radar beacon market is segmented into:

· Antenna

· Transmitter

· Receiver

· Others

On the basis of application, the radar beacon market is segmented into:

· Air Traffic Control

· Radio Navigation

· Missile Guidance

· Outer Ballistic Measurement

· Satellite Orbit Detection

· Others

Regional Classification

The Radar Beacon market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

Key Takeaways

· The global radar beacon market is expected to expand, registering a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing urbanization and growing disposable income in both developed and emerging economies.

· Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global radar beacon market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of key companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Collins Aerospace, and Honeywell International Inc. in the region.

