01/13/2022 - Notice to Proceed Memo

TO: All State Owned & Occupied Buildings FROM: Michael Pittman Deputy Director Bureau of Property Management DATE: Thursday, January 13, 2022 RE: Lowering of Flags

The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the Senator's leadership, ingenuity, and service to our nation.

former United States Senator Harry Mason Reid Jr.

Please immediately lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel on the day of his interment until:

Sunset: Thursday, January 13, 2022

More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html