Vermont’s Assistive Technology Program now has the Toothbrush Pillow for Demonstration or Loan
Anthem Pleasant, inventor and entrepreneur, donates Toothbrush Pillows to help Vermont's Elderly and DisabledMONTPELIER, VERMONT, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Vermont, The Green Mountain State, sometimes acquiring the right equipment, technology, and tools to aid persons with neurological or physical impairments often can be among life's challenges. According to CDC.gov and HealthVermont.gov, 3 percent of Vermont adults have a self-care disability and 6 percent have an independent living disability. And just when you've seen something in a store or online, you get it home, and it doesn't work as you anticipated.
There's new hope for Vermonters with disabling health issues such as Parkinson's, arthritis, M.S., or loss of limb from inventor and entrepreneur Anthem Pleasant through a small device called the Toothbrush Pillow.
"The Toothbrush Pillow rests on a counter and securely holds and balances the toothbrush while the person applies toothpaste. It makes a routine daily function easier to accomplish using only one hand,” Pleasant says. “It is a small, inexpensive device that helps affected persons maintain good oral health.”
“Better still, the Toothbrush Pillow can be demonstrated in the home or used on a short-term loan before purchasing the device,” Pleasant says. The home demonstrations are available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
In Vermont, Pleasant said, the device has been placed in the state’s Advanced Technology (AT) Demonstration Center. The process to get a demonstration or device loan is to go onto VT.AT4ALLcom, add item to cart, fill out a quick form, and someone will contact you. We have been working with Emma Cobb, Vermont Disabilities and Independent Living, to get the Toothbrush Pillow into inventory.
VATP puts out a weekly newsletter that highlights Assistive Technology Ideas and update to their program. The following is an excerpt about Vermont Assistive Technology Program (VATP):
VATP is managed by the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living and partners with the Center on Disability and Community Inclusion (CDCI) at the University of Vermont. CDCI operates three regional AT Tryout Centers and provides AT Services to Vermonters across the state.
The Mission of the Vermont Assistive Technology Program is to support full access and integration for Vermonters with disabilities and aging related needs, in education, work and their communities.
Our Vision is that everyone’s potential will be supported holistically and that each Vermonter will be provided with opportunities for independence and self-determination. Assistive Technology will be incorporated across all systems to create access to every environment in our state.
The goal for is for all 56 AT Locations (50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico) to soon present the Toothbrush Pillow through their local Assistive Technology programs.
Pleasant says the Toothbrush Pillow is available on Amazon and direct website. “But having it demonstrated in the home by an occupational therapist before purchase allows the user to have more confidence that the device will work for them.”
