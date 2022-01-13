Food Grade Citrus Fibers Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Nearly 6% Between 2021 And 2031 : FactMR
global market for citrus fibers in the U.S is likely to account for almost 90% revenueUNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR, Food Grade Citrus Fibers are expected to be valued at around US$ 300 Mn in 2021, expected to surpass US$ 500 Mn by 2031, representing a 1.7x increase across the forthcoming decade.
Growing demand for stable oil-in-water (o/w) emulsions with microscale droplet size without surfactants is driving the market demand for Food Grade Citrus Fibers. The market is projected to be dominated by the top five players, including CP Kelco, Fiberstar Inc, CEAMSA, Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Florida Food Products Inc., and Lemont.
Market research and competitive intelligence provider Fact.MR estimates a historical CAGR of over 4% between 2016 and 2020. As of 2021, the market closed in at US$ 300 Mn.
Increasing consciousness about consuming plant-based diets is majorly responsible for the aforementioned growth trends in the market for Food Grade Citrus Fibers. This is largely in response to growing consciousness regarding healthy eating across major regions.
In the food and beverage markets, the increasing demand for gluten-free products is a major driver of the industry. Demand for Food Grade Citrus Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% between 2021 and 2031.
Key Segments
By Nature
• Organic Citrus Fibers
• Conventional Citrus Fibers
By Grade
• Food-grade Citrus Fibers
• Pharma-grade Citrus Fibers
• Other Citrus Fibers
By Source
• Orange Citrus Fibers
• Tangerine/Mandarin Citrus Fibers
• Grapefruit Citrus Fibers
• Lemon and Lime Citrus Fibers
By Function
• Citrus Fibers as Gelling Gums
• Citrus Fibers as Thickening Gums
• Citrus Fibers as Water Binders & Fat Replacers
By Application
• Citrus Fibers for Desserts and Ice-Creams
• Citrus Fibers for Bakery Products
• Citrus Fibers as Meat &Egg Replacements
• Citrus Fibers for Sauces and Seasonings
• Citrus Fibers for Beverages, Flavorings & Coatings
• Citrus Fibers for Snacks and Meals
• Citrus Fibers for Pharmaceuticals
• Citrus Fibers for Personal Care
• Other Citrus Fiber Applications
By Distribution Channel
• Citrus Fiber Sales through Online Channels
• Citrus Fiber Sales through Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Citrus Fiber Sales through Convenience Stores
• Citrus Fiber Sales through Department Stores
• Citrus Fiber Sales through Pharmacies
• Citrus Fiber Sales through Specialty Stores
Competitive Landscape
Citrus fiber has mainly been used as a food additive in food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications. Emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Germany and Brazil are experiencing lucrative growth in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries.
Major players in the market are focusing on capacity and geographical expansion strategies in addition to collaborations with local players to bolster production and distribution operations in untapped markets.
Leading suppliers of citrus fiber are Fiberstar, Inc., CEAMSA, CP Kelco, Inc., Herbafoods Ingredients GmbH, Florida Food Products, Inc., Lemont, Golden Health, FUYAN PHARM (Henan), Inc., Nans Products, and Cifal Herbal Private Ltd., among others.
Key Takeaway from the Market Study
• By application, Food Grade Citrus Fibers demand for personal care to expand at 5% CAGR through 2031
• Food Grade Citrus Fibers as water binders & fat replacers to generate nearly 50% revenue through 2021
• Use as additives in processed foods to account for around 3/5th of overall demand in 2021
• U.S to remain primary North American landscape, accounting for almost 9 out of 10 sales
• Brazil to lead the Latin American market, accounting for over 45% revenue through 2031
• China and India to yield lucrative growth opportunities for Food Grade Citrus Fibers in forthcoming years
How is the U.S Providing Favorable Expansion Ground for Food Grade Citrus Fibers?
The global market for Food Grade Citrus Fibers in the U.S is likely to account for almost 90% revenue. The market is expected to continue exhibiting robust growth throughout the forecast period.
Growing concerns about food habits are causing a shift towards consumption of healthy and natural food products across the region. Surging cancer incidences amid consumption of synthetic flavored food products is tilting demand in favor of Food Grade Citrus Fibers.
Key Points Covered in Citrus Fiber Market Study
• Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031
• Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth
• Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
• Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
• Brand share and Market Share Analysis
• Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate
• Assessment by Product Grade / Purity / Formulation Standards
• Assessment of Import Price, Bulk Price, Contractual Price, Producer / Distributor Price
• Certifications and Compliance Requirements
• COVID-19 Impact on citrus fiber sales and how to navigate
• Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies
