Organic and More Announces Their Certification Under OEKO- TEX Standard 100

At Organic and More, we have always emphasized the need to make garments that are sustainable and therefore do our bit for the preservation of the environment.”NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in India, organic cotton garment manufacturer Organic and More recently got certified under OEKO- TEX Standard 100. Organic and More is an apparel manufacturing company that has managed to make quite a name for itself since it was founded as a small family business in 2005. Functioning well as a local family business as a registered brand of Net Paradigm India Pvt. Ltd., they have specialized in organic cotton and other sustainable garment manufacturing. The quality that they offer, along with good customer service, ensured that the factory became well known among international brands as a quality sourcing partner.
The OEKO- TEX Standard 100 certification holds a lot of value and helps the company gets third-party recognition for making products that are free of any harmful substances to the skin. Most customers get an added incentive when they find that the company, they are choosing to buy a product from has been certified by an international body. As Organic & More is a specialist baby apparel manufacturer, this certification automatically becomes more important to brands wanting to source baby apparel from them.
One of the key points that help this factory to stand out among the competitors has to be the fact that they believe in making sustainable garments while maintaining a reliable manufacturing schedule and the highest quality standard.
Organic & More claims to have a robust infrastructure to manufacture in excess of a hundred thousand garments per month with the highest quality.
One of the key spokesmen for the company was quoted as saying, “At Organic and More, we have always emphasized the need to make garments that are sustainable and therefore do our bit for the preservation of the environment. Our journey so far has been inspiring and we believe in taking a leap ahead and continuing the good work and not get complacent anytime soon.”
The company is really excited about getting certified under OEKO- TEX Standard 100. This is the need of the hour, especially with so many pollutants being used in making garments. OEKO- TEX Standard 100 ensures that garments are safe for the end-user, especially when it comes to baby apparel. They are also certified under GOTS, for organic cotton processing and Sedex – 4 pillar – for fair labour practices at their factories.
The company is hopeful that in the times to come, they will be able to get a lot more customers and push their sales and profit significantly.
Founded back in 2005, as a small-scale family-owned business, Organic and More has grown manifold ever since. The company believes in making sustainable, comfortable, and good-quality organic cotton garments that can truly win the trust and confidence of the buyers.
