Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market 2022 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

The global land mobile radio (LMR) systems market

The global land mobile radio (LMR) systems is estimated to account for US$ 145.6 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Land mobile radio (LMR) system is a wireless communication system used for applications such as utility, commercial, military, mining, and construction. It is typically employed by police departments, emergency medical service, fire departments, and other public work organization. LMR systems are linked to other fixed communication systems such as cellular networks or public switched telephone network (PSTN) for achieving better geographical coverage. Organizations are shifting towards digital technology owing to several benefits such as enhanced voice quality, data capabilities, better spectral efficiency, and other features including VoIP and video streaming. Integration of LMR systems with LTE technology further offers substantial growth opportunities for the LMR systems market in the near future.

COVID 19 impact assessment on the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems market is also detailed in the report.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· JVC KENWOOD Corporation

· Tait Ltd.

· Thales Group S.A.

· Nokia Networks B.V.

· Raytheon Company

· RELM Wireless Corporation

· Cassadian Communications Inc. (Airbus DS Communications Inc.)

· Motorola Solutions Inc.

· Harris Corporation.

Drivers & Trends

LMR is useful for local, state, and national governments in emerging economies that are using very high frequency (VHF) and ultra-high frequency communication networks. In such cases, countries primarily rely on alternate communication technologies, which in turn, is expected to boost the demand for LMR systems. Furthermore, governments of many countries are investing in the development of their defense communication systems. For instance, in the government of Colombia allocated US$ 1 billion for the purchase of communications equipment, armored vehicles, satellites, and helicopters. Likewise, the U.S government spent US$ 0.9 billion for the enrichment of its army’s tactical communications system. Hence, these factors are expected to propel the global land mobile radio (LMR) systems market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Classification

The Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

