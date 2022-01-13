EarlyBirds Partnering with Disruptive Innovation Summit 2022 Australia

/EIN News/ -- Forde, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, the company that runs an open ecosystem that allows innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to get together, is happy to announce that they have partnered with the Disruptive Innovation Summit. The 2022 summit is back for its fourth year, in spite of COVID-19, and scheduled for 29 – 31 March 2022, Intercontinental, 33 Cross Street, Double Bay, Sydney Australia. More about this event can be obtained from https://earlybirds.io/en/event/81-disruptive-innovation-summit-2021.

This summit will feature some of the world’s most innovative companies and they will share with participants what they do differently. Each and every company showcased on the exceptional speaker panel has been chosen from the world’s most innovative companies listed by either the Financial Review, Boston Consulting Group, or Forbes.

Six keynote speakers have been selected from Silicon Valley’s best and brightest, in addition to local innovation experts from Sydney. There is no better line-up of speakers willing to share their insight and expertise with participants. This program has been specially curated to help people get into the minds of the experts, sharing their lessons learned, their mindset and their innovation outlook. Attendees are not just expected to listen to session after session, but they need to get involved, ask questions and immerse themselves in the issues.

Those who are expected to attend the Disruptive Innovation Summit in March 2022 include: Chief Executive and Board members, Chief Innovation Officers, Executive Leadership teams in IT and Technology, Strategy and Transformation Heads, and Product Managers.

There are a number of expected key learning outcomes for the summit: adapt to the disruption of 2020/21; adopt the innovation mindset of successful modern leaders; 5 International speakers from 5 of the world’s most innovative companies; lead and grow innovation in the company culture; commercialise good ideas and change the innovation landscape of the company; and understand the psyche of innovations that have changed the world.

A bonus is to learn from the world’s most innovative companies – handpicked from the Forbes and Boston Consulting Group’s global innovative companies index.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem is expected to play an important role in the development of business applications of new and emerging disruptive technology. This is because it provides a global platform and an open ecosystem where businesses can find innovators or developers of disruptive technologies. In addition, subject matter experts (SMEs) are participating as consultants to help businesses and innovators work together to solve business challenges or seize opportunities.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem offers its unique innovation platform with more that 4 million innovators and assisted innovation services such as the Explorer and Challenger programs. The Explorer program delivers innovation to the whole organisation as a service and has several features: a nominated SME for the business; regular webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; a platform enterprise license; a focus on certain innovations; and quarterly and monthly innovation days; The Challenger program is for organisations who want to focus on one specific challenge at a time.

Those who are interested in learning more about EarlyBirds and how it can help businesses may want to check out their website https://earlybirds.io or contact them through the telephone or via email.

