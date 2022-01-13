Human Machine Interface Market Grow at a CAGR of 10.8% by 2027 : ABB Ltd., Atmel Corporation, Beijer Electronics Inc.

ABB Ltd., Atmel Corporation, Eaton, Beijer Electronics Inc.

The global human machine interface was valued at US$ 5,579.2 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 12,717.9 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2020 and 2027.

The human-machine interface (HMI) is a component of certain devices that are capable of handling human-machine interactions. The interface is comprised of software and hardware that allow user inputs to be translated as signals for machines thereby providing the desired results to the users. HMI system solutions include various technologies and protocols such as processors, sensors, alarm switches, and communications that monitor and control the manufacturing process, devoid of human involvement.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Human Machine Interface Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Human Machine Interface Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Human Machine Interface Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· ABB Ltd.

· General Electric Company

· Advantech Co. Ltd.

· Emerson Electric Corporation

· Atmel Corporation

· Eaton Corporation

· American Industrial Systems Inc.

· BARTEC Top Holding GmbH

· Beijer Electronics Inc.

Drivers & Trends

Improving financial position after recession in 2009 and economic slowdown during 2011-2012 is influencing global manufacturers to invest in this technology. Rising output of manufacturing and processing industries such as oil & gas, automotive manufacturers, pharmaceuticals, metal, and mining, etc. is expected to boost the regional market growth in Asia Pacific and South America. According to Organisation Internationale des Constructeursd’Automobiles (OICA), in 2013, the global vehicle production increased to 87.2 million units, with increase of 3.6% as compared to 2012. Countries across the world are planning to have more electric vehicles on the road, owing to rising fuel prices and the need to reduce CO2 emission. According to International Energy Agency, the global annual production of electric vehicles is expected to reach 7 million units by 2020 from the current 1 million units per year. As a result of this, the demand for HMI is increasing in automobile sector. Therefore, these factors are expected to propel the global human machine interface market growth over the forecast period.

Human Machine Interface Market Segmentation

By product:

· Display terminals

· Interface Software

· Industrial PCs

· Others

By Application

· Automotive

· Mining

· Food

· Healthcare

· Packaging

· Aerospace & Defense

· Oil & gas

· Others

Regional Classification

The Human Machine Interface market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.