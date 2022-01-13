Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2027 | Isfahan Copolymer, India Glycols Limited

Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market to Grow With Increasing Demand from Various End-Use Industries

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market to Grow With Increasing Demand from Various End-Use Industries , NPE (nonylphenol ethoxylate) is a surface-active agent made from nonylphenol etherification (NP). Because of its cost-effectiveness and high performance in multiple applications in textile and footwear materials, such as scouring agents, spinning oils, and wetting agents, NPE is known as a "workhorse" surfactant.

Market Overview:

Nonylphenol ethoxylates have been used in the market for more than 50 years. It has even been used in a vast range of consumer oriented products such as detergents, cosmetics, cleaners, and even paints. Nonylphenol ethoxylates products are useful in various industry verticals, such as oil and gas recovery, pest control products, paints, power generation, resins and protective coatings, pulp and paper processing, textile processing, and steel manufacturing. Nonylphenol ethoxylate is termed as a workhorse surfactant in multiple applications in textile and footwear materials, as spinning oils, scouring agents, and wetting agents, among others, due to its cost-effectiveness and high performance. It is low foaming non-ionic detergent and has excellent properties, such as dispersants, wetting, emulsifiers, and solubilizers.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global nonylphenol ethoxylate market are Isfahan Copolymer, India Glycols Limited, Stepan Company, KH Chemicals, Solvay, Huntsman International LLC., Dover Chemical Corporation, and Dow Chemical Company.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for the industrial cleaning agents (due the excellent cleaning properties) is expected to propel growth of the nonylphenol ethoxylate market during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2019, Nouryon planned to double the capacity of its surfactants plant-based in Sweden to support the growth of several existing products and new sustainable technologies for markets including oil and gas, lubricants and fuels, and asphalt.

Moreover, rapid growth of the agriculture industry and increasing utilization of nonylphenol ethoxylate to produce various agrochemicals is expected to boost the growth of the nonylphenol ethoxylate market. For instance, according to the World Bank, in 2018, the agriculture industry accounted for 4% of global gross domestic product (GDP) and in some developing countries, and is expected to account for more than 25% of GDP.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Nonylphenol ethoxylates is widely used in various end-use industries, such as such as pulp & paper processing, industrial/institutional cleaning, paints, textile, automotive, agrochemical, among others. But the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted these industries. Thus, the demand for nonylphenol ethoxylate has decreased during the pandemic. The pandemic has affected supply chain, production, as well as the growth of various end-use industries due to nationwide lockdown implemented by many governments to curb the spread of the virus. This in turn is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The nonylphenol ethoxylate market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of nonylphenol ethoxylate across various end-use industries, such as pulp & paper processing, industrial & institutional cleaning, paints, textile, automotive, and agrochemical, among others. For instance, in January 2020, the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission released data showing that the textile industry in China has registered a steady expansion in 2019. Domestic retail sales of apparel and knitwear came in at US$ 172.4 billion, a rise of 3% since the earlier year.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the nonylphenol ethoxylate market due to increase in demand from countries like China and India, rise in use of nonylphenol ethoxylate across various end-use industries, and the rapid growth of the manufacturing industry. Manufacturing has emerged as one of the high growth sectors in India. For example, the government of India launched the ‘Make in India’ initiative to place India on the world map as a manufacturing hub by 2022.

Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of application, global nonylphenol ethoxylate market is segmented into:

Detergent

Emulsifiers

Scouring agent

Wetting agent

Lubricant

Adhesives

On the basis of end-use industry, global nonylphenol ethoxylate market is segmented into:

Industrial & institutional cleaning

Pulp & Paper processing

Textile

Paints

Agrochemicals

Automotive

NPE is primarily used as a surfactant in detergents, emulsifiers, adhesives, dry cleaning aids, and agrochemicals, with these industries accounting for about 80% of NPE consumption. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) NPE, action plan 2010, the remaining 20% is used as a rubber antioxidant and lube oil additive.However, according to the Danish Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), NPE consumption decreased from 118,000 tonnes per year in 1997 to 18,000 tonnes per year in 2011, owing to strict regulations on the use of NPEs.

