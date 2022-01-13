Consumer Electronics Market to Witness Enormous Growth USD 9,473.9 Billion by 2028 : Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba, Apple Inc.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

global consumer electronics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,428.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Consumer electronics, often known as home electronics, are equipment designed for everyday usage in private households. Smartphones, computers, mobile phones, video games, flat-screen TVs, paper shredders, digital cameras, and other electronic gadgets fall into this category. Smart home technologies transform a regular house into a connected house. HVAC systems, intelligent security systems, and smart kitchen appliances are examples of smart home gadgets that can be operated remotely via iOS or Android devices. Wearable gadgets are user-friendly and self-contained. They can be wirelessly connected to the Internet via a third-party tool.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Panasonic Corporation

· Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

· Toshiba Corporation

· LG Electronics Co. Ltd.

· Hewlett-Packard Inc. (HP)

· Apple Inc.

· Sony Corporation

· Hitachi Ltd.

· Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the Consumer Electronics market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Regional Classification

The Consumer Electronics market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

