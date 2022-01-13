Titanocene Dichloride Market to Observe Strongest Growth by 2028 | Chemos GmbH & Co.KG, Novasep, Haihang Industry Co.ltd

The Global Titanocene Dichloride Market Continues To Grow Owing To the Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cases in the World

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Titanocene Dichloride Market Continues To Grow Owing To the Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cases in the World , Titanocene dichloride (TDC) is a solid organometallic compound made from titanium tetrachloride that has a red colour.TDC's anticancer activity is expected to be a major driver of market expansion. According to a fact sheet released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in September 2018, there were 18,078,957 cancer cases reported worldwide in September 2018, with 9,555,027 of them being death cases, and 57.3 percent of them being found in Asian countries.

Market Overview:

Titanocene dichloride has great potential for treating various types of cancers, especially those that affect renal-cell cancer. Recent studies showed that the efficacy of this anticancer drug was not limited to kidney cancer patients. People who suffer from other kinds of cancer, especially breast cancer, also showed positive results when they used this amazing anticancer drug. The research also showed that the efficacy of this anticancer drug was highly related to its antineoplastic properties. Thus, scientists are currently working on developing alternative treatment plans for renal-cell cancer patients using this amazing natural compound.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global titanocene dichloride market include Chemos GmbH & Co. KG, Novasep, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Merck Schuchardt OHG, Boulder Scientific, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Intatrade Chemicals GmbH, CM Fine Chemicals, AkzoNobel Polymer Chemistry, Nebula Chemicals Co, Ltd., and Richman Chemical.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of cancer cases in the world is expected to drive the growth of the global titanocene dichloride market. For instance, according to International Agency for Research on Cancer, in 2020 there were around 19.3 million cases in the world and around 10 million cancer deaths were reported that year. Titanocene dichloride is usually synthesized using caprylic acid, chloroform, chlorothalonil, or methylene blue. The stability of this compound allowed it to be used in a wide range of chemical synthesis reactions, such as the synthesis of nylon and polyethylene, synthesis of polyacrylate and polyacrylamide, synthesis of plastics, and polyvinyl chloride, synthesis of naphthalene, nacre, and polysulfone. The stability of this compound was also crucial in the synthesis of rubbers and aluminum alloys. This was also used as an oxidizing agent for gold syntheses. Increasing investments in the chemical sector are estimated to enhance the growth of the global titanocene dichloride market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Increasing COVID positive cases in the world is the main factor that is affecting the growth of the global titanocene dichloride market. For instance, according to Our World in Data, in June 2021, the 7day average of COVID positive cases in Brazil was around 77,328. Moreover, increasing lockdown measurements in several nations are expected to challenge market growth.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global titanocene dichloride market, owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer in the region. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2020 there were around 1.8 million new cancer cases in the United States.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global titanocene dichloride market, owing to the high prevalence of cancer cases in several nations. For instance, according to the Indian Cancer Society, in 2020 there were around 13.9 lakh cancer cases in India.

Global Titanocene Dichloride Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of derivatives, the global titanocene dichloride market is segmented into:

Alkoxyl

Alkyl

Azo

On the basis of application, the global titanocene dichloride market is segmented into:

Polymerization

Hydrogenation

Organic Synthesis

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

Semiconductors

On the basis of end-use industry, the global titanocene dichloride market is segmented into:

Coatings and Packaging

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Automobiles

Agricultural

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2282

