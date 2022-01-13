Not Paid Overtime Or Minimum Wage? - Victims Of Wage And Labor Violations Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is reminding workers that the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”) establishes minimum wage, overtime pay, recordkeeping, and child labor standards affecting full-time and part-time employees in the private sector and in federal, state, and local governments.
Victims of wage and hour violations should be aware that they have the right, under certain circumstances, to file a private lawsuit to recover back wages, an equal amount in liquidated damages, plus attorney’s fees and court costs.
Minimum Wage & Overtime
Under the FLSA, the federal minimum wage for covered nonexempt employees is $7.25 per hour effective July 24, 2009. Various minimum wage exceptions apply under specific circumstances to workers with disabilities, full-time students, youth under age 20 in their first 90 consecutive calendar days of employment, tipped employees and student-learners.
Many states also have minimum wage laws. Where an employee is subject to both the state and federal minimum wage laws, the employee is entitled to the higher minimum wage rate. Where state law requires a higher minimum wage, the higher standard applies.
Nonexempt workers must be paid overtime pay (“time and one-half”) overtime pay at a rate of not less than one and one-half times their regular rates of pay after 40 hours of work in a workweek. Some exceptions to the 40 hours per week standard apply under special circumstances to police officers and fire fighters employed by public agencies and to employees of hospitals and nursing homes.
In terms of overtime, for example, if an employee is paid $8.00 per hour and works 44 hours in a workweek, the employee is entitled to at least one and one-half times $8.00, or $12.00, for each hour over 40. The employee’s pay for the week would be $320 for the first 40 hours, plus $48.00 for the four hours of overtime - a total of $368.00.
Some states have also enacted overtime laws. Where an employee is subject to both the state and Federal overtime laws, the employee is entitled to overtime according to the higher standard (i.e., the standard that will provide the higher rate of pay).
Wages required by the FLSA are due on the regular payday for the pay period covered. Deductions made from wages for such items as cash or merchandise shortages, employer-required uniforms, and tools of the trade, are not legal to the extent that they reduce the wages of employees below the minimum rate required by the FLSA or reduce the amount of overtime pay due under the FLSA.
The FLSA, however, contains some exemptions from these basic standards. Some apply to specific types of businesses; others apply to specific kinds of work.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
