Synthetic Antioxidants Market is Expected to Grow at an Impressive CAGR by 2028 | Kalsek Inc., Evonik, Baker Hughes

Synthetic Antioxidants Market becomes the epicenter of opportunities owing to the wider adoption across the cosmetic and F&B industry

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synthetic Antioxidants Market becomes the epicenter of opportunities owing to the wider adoption across the cosmetic and F&B industry , Synthetic antioxidants are petroleum-based food additives that are chemically synthesised to prevent food from becoming rancid due to lipid auto-oxidation, thereby extending the shelf life of food products.The global oncology therapeutic medicine market is expected to reach US$ 200 billion by 2022, according to the Community Oncology Alliance (COA).

Overview

In recent years, greater attention has been focused on the use of synthetic antioxidants in food, owing to recent studies showing potential negative consequences that can result from the intake of synthetic antioxidants. Some foods contain high levels of synthetic antioxidants and these are called 'free radical antioxidants', whereas other foods that do not contain synthetic antioxidants are called 'antioxidant rich'. The free radical variety of antioxidants is actually the main cause of damage to the cells that can be seen in aging skin and wrinkles. All of these contribute to aging and disease, so eating a balance of these kinds of antioxidants is important.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global synthetic antioxidants market include Double Bond Chemical, Kalsek Inc., Evonik, Baker Hughes, Lubrizol, Eastman, Songwon, Dow Chemicals, Clariant, Naturex S.A., Cargill Inc., Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., BASF S.E., Kemin Industries, Frutarom, Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd., Yasho Industries Ltd., DuPont, Akrochem, Addivant, Chemtura, Barentz International BV, and Akzonobel.

Drivers

Growing consumer awareness over the food content coupled with the rising demand for antioxidants amidst hectic lifestyles is expected to propel growth of the synthetic antioxidants market throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing occurrences of progeria or premature aging syndrome as a result of antioxidant deficiency are expected to further cushion the growth of the synthetic antioxidants market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The COVID-19 crisis and its resultant lockdowns have made an adverse influence on the global synthetic antioxidants market. The pandemic-led strains in the supply chain have incurred losses to market participants in terms of raw materials and initial investments. Although, on the brighter side, the gradual ease in lockdowns is rebooting future prospects for the market.

Key Takeaways

The synthetic antioxidants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for antioxidants across the food and beverage (F&B) industry combined with the rising application in personal care products. For instance, in September 2021, a Norwegian cosmetic product-making company, Norwex, launched a series of personal care products including Prebiotic Deodorant, containing Nordic antioxidants which aid in minimizing the free radicals and preventing irritations.

In the territorial breakdown, the synthetic antioxidants market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to propel at a substantial scale on the heels of increasing demand for nutritional supplements and personal care products amidst growing disposable incomes.

In the same tune, the North American region is also sustaining well for the synthetic antioxidants market on account of rising adoption of antioxidants in the cosmetic industry to cater to the increasing cases of dermatological disorders.

Market Taxonomy

On the basis of Product type, the global synthetic antioxidants market is segmented into:

BHA (E-320)

BHT (E-321)

TBHQ (E-319)

Propyl Galate (E-310)

On the basis of end-use industry, the global synthetic antioxidants market is segmented into:

Food preservative industry

Fuel industry

Polymer industry

Pharmaceutical

Synthetic antioxidants are in high demand because they are used as an additive in rubber and polymers, particularly in Asia Pacific, where the rubber industry is expanding at a rapid pace. The automobile industry accounts for roughly 70% of total rubber consumption. According to the Automotive Mission Plan 2026, the Indian automotive industry is expected to grow to US$ 300 billion by 2026, up from US$ 74 billion in 2016, resulting in increased rubber consumption and, as a result, synthetic antioxidant consumption.

