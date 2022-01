Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market is expected to experience an impressive CAGR growth 4.8 % through 2016-2026

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global lightweight automotive body panels market in its latest report titled “Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026.” Global sales of lightweight automotive body panels is anticipated to be valued at US$ 99.6 Bn by 2016 end, witnessing a Y-o-Y growth of 3.9% over 2015. APEJ is projected to account for a volume share of 29.2% in the global market towards the close of 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1532 Automotive body panels such as bumpers, hoods, door panels, roof, and trunk lids are manufactured using lightweight materials such as high-strength steel, aluminium, magnesium, and polymers and composites in order to provide desired strength with reduced weight. Lightweight automotive body panels help improve fuel economy and performance of vehicles by reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. About 25% reduction in automobile weight saves 3.5 to 5.0 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over the lifetime of an average car. Manufacturers today are adopting lightweight body panels in vehicles in order to comply with government regulations pertaining to greenhouse gas emissions.Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-1532 Key SegmentBy Material Type• Metals• High-strength Steel• Magnesium• Aluminium• Polymers & Composites• Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastics• Glass Fibre Reinforced plastics• Other Polymer & Composite MaterialsBy Component Type• Bumpers• Hood• Door Panels• Trunk Lids• Roof• OthersBy Vehicle Type• Light Commercial Vehicle• Heavy Commercial VehicleBy Region• Passenger Car• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• APEJ• Japan• MEAPre-Book Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1532 Segmentation highlightsThe global lightweight automotive body panels market is segmented on the basis of Material Type (Metals, Polymers & Composites); Component Type (Bumpers, Hood, Door Panels, Trunk Lids, Roof, Others); and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle).• The Metals material type segment is likely to be valued at US$ 92.7 Bn by 2016 end• The Door Panels component type segment is anticipated to be a prominent segment accounting for maximum market share of 32.9% by 2016 end• The Passenger Car vehicle type segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast periodTop Reports Related To Automotive Market InsightsAdvanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market : As per a recent market survey by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the global ADAS testing equipment market reached US$ 222,486 Thousand in 2021.Electric Bike Market : FMI delivers key insights on the global electric bike market in its latest report titled “Electric Bike Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027.” The long-term outlook on the global electric bike market remains positive with the market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2017-2027).About FMIFuture Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.ContactMr. Debashish RoyUnit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,United Arab EmiratesMARKET ACCESS DMCC InitiativeFor Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comFor Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com