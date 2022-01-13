Extrusion coatings Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The increasing demand from packaging industries and the popularity of the additive manufacturing process is the major factor influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Global Extrusion Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion by 2028. This can be mainly associated with the increasing demand from packaging industries and the popularity of additive manufacturing processes.

The extrusion coating process is used for a range of applications including liquid packaging, aseptic drink containers, flexible packaging, toothpaste tubes, medical packaging, industrial wraps, insulation backed materials, and plastic coated tablecloths, as well as sacks for products as diverse as cement, cereal grain, and dry chemicals.

Extrusion Coatings Industry Overview

The global materials & chemicals industry revenue growth can be majorly attributed to increasing demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, and beauty & personal care products worldwide, rising preference for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials, and growing use of advanced chemicals and raw materials in industries including agriculture, food & beverage industries, buildings & construction, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing industries. Other major factors driving the growth of this industry are rising pollution levels, increasing environmental awareness, increasing use of technologically advanced chemicals and materials, and rising demand for organic materials.

Key participants include Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries, DowDupont, Dura Coat Products Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Davis-Standard LLC Qenos Pty Ltd., Optimum Plastics, Transcendia, Borealis AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Westlake Chemical Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Celanese Corporation, and SABIC, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of resin type low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), ethylene butyl acrylate (EBA), polypropylene, polyethylene, and terephthalate.

LDPE dominated the resin segment in 2020 and is forecasted to have a growth of 4.1% during the forecast period.

LDPE resin's high melt strength, toughness, and flexibility, make them suitable for a range of applications such as food packaging, light-to-heavy duty bag packaging, and textile packaging.

The market is segmented on the basis of the process into the extruder, die, air gap, nip assembly and chill roll, edge trimming, reeling and wind-up equipment, and coextrusion.

The market is segmented on the basis of the substrate into paper & paperboard, polymer film, aluminum foil, and others.

The market is segmented on the basis of applications into liquid packaging, flexible packaging, photographic film, transport packaging, mills, and industrial wrapping, sack lining, pharmaceutical packaging, and personal care & cosmetic packaging.

Paper & paperboard dominated the substrate segment in 2020 and are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, due to their recyclability, low cost, and environment-friendliness.

Liquid packaging dominated the segment, accounting for ~40% of the market.

The dominance is due to the large-scale application of these coatings in liquid packaging by the food and beverage industry, to prevent any leakage or contamination of the liquid.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

The Asia Pacific region, mainly due to China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia, is forecasted to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, due to the demand in the food & beverages industry for food packaging.

The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trials and come up with new developments in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global extrusion coatings Market on the basis of resin type, process, substrate, application, and region:

Resin type Outlook

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EBA)

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Substrate Outlook

Paper & Paperboard

Polymer Film

Aluminum Foil

Others

Applications Outlook

Liquid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Photographic Film

Transport Packaging

Mills and Industrial Wrapping

Sack Lining

Pharmaceutical packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetic Packaging

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

