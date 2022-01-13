PM requests tighter inspections to prevent corruption

VIETNAM, January 13 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday chaired a meeting with representatives from ministries, sectors and localities on combatting corruption, where he stressed the need to intensify inspection and examination.

He said that in the past year, the prevention and combat of corruption were carried out continuously from Government to local authorities, demonstrating strong political determination and achieving remarkable results.

However, he pointed out that there remained much to be done, including improving the quality of inspections and the capacity of those in the work, renewing legal knowledge and education, and stepping up specialised inspections.

The PM requested strengthening inspections, especially the responsibilities of the leaders, including the heads of ministries, sectors and localities, and focusing on major programmes such as COVID-19 prevention and control and socio-economic recovery and development.

He proposed the internal affairs sector speed up the investigation and judgment of cases in accordance with the law, and in the spirit of 'no forbidden zones and no exceptions.' — VNS