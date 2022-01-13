Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,319 in the last 365 days.

PM requests tighter inspections to prevent corruption

VIETNAM, January 13 -  

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday chaired a meeting with representatives from ministries, sectors and localities on combatting corruption, where he stressed the need to intensify inspection and examination.

He said that in the past year, the prevention and combat of corruption were carried out continuously from Government to local authorities, demonstrating strong political determination and achieving remarkable results.

However, he pointed out that there remained much to be done, including improving the quality of inspections and the capacity of those in the work, renewing legal knowledge and education, and stepping up specialised inspections.

The PM requested strengthening inspections, especially the responsibilities of the leaders, including the heads of ministries, sectors and localities, and focusing on major programmes such as COVID-19 prevention and control and socio-economic recovery and development.

He proposed the internal affairs sector speed up the investigation and judgment of cases in accordance with the law, and in the spirit of 'no forbidden zones and no exceptions.' — VNS

You just read:

PM requests tighter inspections to prevent corruption

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.