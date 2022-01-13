Animal Model Market Expected to Reach $2.68Billion by 2030 and Animal models for neurological syndrome

Growth of the animal model market is driven by rise in usage of animal models in the pre-clinical development by several research laboratories across the globe.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Animal Model Market by Animal Type (Rat, Mice, Guinea Pigs, Rabbits, and Others), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Basic Research, and Others), and End User (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic Research Institutes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global animal model market was valued at $1,469 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,677 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, rise in adoption of CRISPR technology, and upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks fuel the growth of the global animal model market. On the other hand, regulations and laws for ethical use of animals in research impede the growth to some extent. However, several growth opportunities in the emerging markets have proved to be beneficial for the market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key market players analyzed in the global animal model market report include Envigo, Eurofins Scientific SE, GenOway S.A., JSR Corporation (Crown Bioscience Inc.), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Hera BioLabs (Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals), Ozgene Pty Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group plc.), Taconic Biosciences, The Jackson Laboratory. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Key Findings of The Study:

Based on animal type, the rat segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the drug discovery & development segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the pharma & biotech companies segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…



