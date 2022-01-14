Community Development Programs Successfully Steer Growth For Child And Youth Services Market

Child And Youth Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The child and youth services market consists of the revenues from child and youth services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide non-residential social assistance to children and youth.

The benefits from community programs for children and youth have positively contributed to the growth of the child and youth services market. According to youth.gov, young people surrounded by a variety of opportunities engage in less risky behavior when in adulthood. A study stated that, youth involved in the 4-H youth development program for the first five years, showed a lower risk of having social, personal behavioral problems and were more likely to contribute to the community and be civically active.

The global child and youth services market size is expected to grow from $128.58 billion in 2021 to $147.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. TBRC’s child and youth services market growth analysis sees that this is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact. The market is expected to reach $242.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.3%.

The use of predictive analytics technique is rising steadily amongst the other child and youth services market trends. Predictive analytics in the context of child welfare is commonly about maltreatment risk levels. The approach works through quantifying the risk and can be used to target the services that are given to children, families, and communities that are most likely to have benefits. For instance, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services used a predictive analysis model to understand the children who were at risk of placement in congregate care settings. The predictive analytics identified a set of predictors including behavioral and emotional problems of children. This helped the department to design and implement a therapeutic foster care intervention that could be an alternative for congregate care.

The global child and youth services market is segmented by service into foster and guardianship placement services, counseling and information services, social assistance services, children and youth recreational programs, private and state adoption services, others; by age group into infant, child, adolescent, youth; by mode into online, offline.

Major players identified in the child and youth services industry are Children Aid And Family Services, UNICEF (United Nations Children Fund), International Foster Care Organization, International Society For Prevention of Child Abuse And Neglect (ISPCAN), CARE International, Stepstone Family & Youth Services, North East Independent Living Services, Child Welfare League of America, United States Children’s Bureau, The European Child Safety Alliance, and Voices of Youth.

