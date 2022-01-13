Video Editing Software Market 2022 | Growth Revenue USD 907 million | Manufacturers by Trends Analysis and Size Forecast to 2027

Top Players Adobe, MAGIX, CyberLink, Corel, Apple, Sony

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher’s, “Video Editing Software Market 2022” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Video Editing Software. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Video Editing Software industry.

Video editing software is an application program which handles the post-production video editing of digital video sequences on a computer non-linear editing system (NLE). It has replaced traditional flatbed celluloid film editing tools and analogue video tape-to-tape online editing machines.

In the global video editing software market, Adobe, Avid, Corel, Wondershare, Apple, etc. are the key suppliers. Top 5 took up about 65% of the global market. North America is the largest region of video editing software in the world. North America market took up about 48% the global market, while Europe and APAC were about 27%, 18%. In the term of type, Cloud-based product is the most widely used type which takes up about 64% of the global market. And commercial segment was the most widely used area which took up about 67% of the global total.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Video Editing Software Market

The global Video Editing Software market size is projected to reach USD 907 million by 2027, from USD 510.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Video Editing Software Market Are:

Adobe

MAGIX

CyberLink

Corel

Apple

Sony

Avid

FXhome

TechSmith Corp

Nero

Movavi

Wondershare

The report examines the Video Editing Software market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

Global Video Editing Software Scope and Market Size:

Video Editing Software market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Video Editing Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type:

Cloud-based

Web-based

Segment by Application:

Commercial

Personal

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

MEA

Europe

North America

South America

