Lacson Welcomes NPC Probe into Alleged Comelec 'Hack' More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-welcomes-npc-probe-into-alleged-comelec-hack

Senator and Partido Reporma Chairman and standard-bearer Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson welcomes the National Privacy Commission's investigation into the alleged "hacking" and data breach at the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Lacson also instructed his in-house cyber-security team to cooperate with the NPC investigation and share what leads it may have gathered.

"Mainam na sabihin nating may ibang body na nag imbestiga... Mahalaga talagang tingnan natin ito, get to the bottom of this issue para talagang maliwanagan (It is good that the NPC is investigating this. It is critical that we get to the bottom of this issue so all of us will be enlightened)," Lacson said in an interview on DZME radio Wednesday afternoon.

He said his cyber-security team is following some leads, including a Facebook post dated November 21 last year, but noted there is "nothing conclusive" so far.

Still, he said he instructed the team to extend assistance to the investigation by sharing its leads with the NPC, which is to hold a clarificatory meeting on Jan. 25.

"Malaki ang implikasyon kung may katotohanan (If the hacking is true, it may have a huge implication on the May 9 elections)," he said.