Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,404 in the last 365 days.

Lacson Welcomes NPC Probe into Alleged Comelec 'Hack'

PHILIPPINES, January 13 - Press Release January 13, 2022

Lacson Welcomes NPC Probe into Alleged Comelec 'Hack' More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-welcomes-npc-probe-into-alleged-comelec-hack  

Senator and Partido Reporma Chairman and standard-bearer Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson welcomes the National Privacy Commission's investigation into the alleged "hacking" and data breach at the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Lacson also instructed his in-house cyber-security team to cooperate with the NPC investigation and share what leads it may have gathered.

"Mainam na sabihin nating may ibang body na nag imbestiga... Mahalaga talagang tingnan natin ito, get to the bottom of this issue para talagang maliwanagan (It is good that the NPC is investigating this. It is critical that we get to the bottom of this issue so all of us will be enlightened)," Lacson said in an interview on DZME radio Wednesday afternoon.

He said his cyber-security team is following some leads, including a Facebook post dated November 21 last year, but noted there is "nothing conclusive" so far.

Still, he said he instructed the team to extend assistance to the investigation by sharing its leads with the NPC, which is to hold a clarificatory meeting on Jan. 25.

"Malaki ang implikasyon kung may katotohanan (If the hacking is true, it may have a huge implication on the May 9 elections)," he said.

You just read:

Lacson Welcomes NPC Probe into Alleged Comelec 'Hack'

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.