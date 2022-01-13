PHILIPPINES, January 13 - Press Release January 13, 2022 Poe grateful for FPJ Avenue As she expressed her deep gratitude, Sen. Grace Poe said the law renaming Roosevelt Avenue to Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) Avenue in Quezon City will be a chance to remember anew her father's legacy. "My family and I are grateful and humbled by this legislation. FPJ Avenue gives my father's works and legacy a sense of place in our nation's history," Poe said after President Duterte signed Republic Act 11608 or "An Act renaming Roosevelt Avenue in the Legislative District 1 of Quezon City as Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue" into law. She also thanked her fellow lawmakers from the Senate and the House of Representatives who pushed for the measure that described FPJ as a cultural icon and champion of the masses. Poe abstained during the Senate voting on the bill, citing conflict of interest. The late National Artist has been feted for starring in over 300 movies, including those he produced, in his 46 years in the entertainment industry. This earned him the title of King of Philippine Movies. Roosevelt Avenue in the first legislative district of Quezon City hosts the ancestral home of FPJ, where he spent most of his childhood years. The 2.9-kilometer thoroughfare runs between Epifanio de los Santos Avenue to the north and Quezon Avenue to the south. The law directs the Department of Public Works and Highways to issue necessary rules, orders and circulars to implement the provisions within 60 days from its effectivity. "For every Filipino, every 'probinsyano' who will pass along this avenue, we hope this serves as a physical reminder that no dream is too big and no goal is ever out of reach," Poe said. "Nawa'y magsilbing ehemplo ng katatagan, pagpupunyagi at pag-asa ang buhay ni FPJ sa ating mga kababayan," Poe added. _______________________________________ Poe: Salamat sa FPJ Avenue Kasabay ng kanyang pasasalamat, inihayag ni Sen. Grace Poe na ang batas na ipinangalan sa namayapang King of Philippine Movies na si Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) ang Roosevelt Avenue sa Quezon City ay isang pagkakataon para maalaalang muli ang legasiya ng kanyang ama. "Nagpapasalamat at nagpapakumbaba ako at ang aking pamilya sa batas na ito. Ang FPJ Avenue ay nagbibigay-pugay sa nagawa at legasiya ng aking ama na ngayon ay bahagi na ng kasaysayan ng ating bansa," pahayag ni Poe matapos lagdaan ni Pangulong Duterte ang Republic Act 11608 o "An Act renaming Roosevelt Avenue in the Legislative District 1 of Quezon City as Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue." Pinasalamatan din ni Poe ang mga kapwa mambabatas mula sa Senado at sa House of Representatives na siyang nagsulong sa panukala kung saan inilarawan nila si FPJ bilang isang cultural icon at kampeon ng masa. Nag-abstain si Poe sa botohan sa Senado sa naturang panukala dahil sa conflict of interest. Pinarangalan ang yumaong National Artist sa kanyang pagbida sa mahigit 300 pelikula, kabilang ang kanyang mga prinodyus, sa kanyang 46 taon sa entertainment industry. Nagbigay ito sa kanya ng titulong "King of Philippine Movies." Sa Roosevelt Avenue, ang unang legislative district sa Quezon City, matatagpuan ang ancestral home ni FPJ kung saan siya lumaki. Ang 2.9 kilometrong kalsada ay nasa pagitan ng Epifanio de los Santos Avenue sa hilaga at Quezon Avenue naman sa timog. Inaatasan ng batas ang Department of Public Works and Highways na mag-isyu ng panuntunan, kautusan at circular para sa pagpapatupad ng probisyon sa loob ng 60 araw mula sa pagiging epektibo nito. "For every Filipino, every 'probinsyano' who will pass along this avenue, we hope this serves as a physical reminder that no dream is too big and no goal is ever out of reach," sabi ni Poe. "Nawa'y magsilbing ehemplo ng katatagan, pagpupunyagi at pag-asa ang buhay ni FPJ sa ating mga kababayan," dagdag pa niya.