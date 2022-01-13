Access PEI Alberton closed until January 17

CANADA, January 13 - Access PEI Alberton will be closed the remainder of the week and will resume operations Monday, January 17.

All other Access PEI locations, with the exception of Access PEI Wellington, are open.

Islanders are reminded that they can renew their motor vehicle registration or driver’s license, request supporting driver abstracts or change their address by calling 1-833-PEI-1873 (1-833-734-1873) or emailing contactPEI@gov.pe.ca.

The Province of Prince Edward Island also offers many services online. For a full list of online services, click here.

